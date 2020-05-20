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SPITFIRE - TASTE THE FIRE
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13 views • May 20, 2020
First load in 20th of March 2016 in you tube.A very nice song placed in a very nice game. The enemies were many But the vanished one by one You've got no time to hide yourself Cause you are invited now CHORUS: To taste the fire We have made the beast one day Cause they decided to do it so They say we need protection From some strangers far away But there're no strangers anymore The beast has got them all Then someone turned it right against us Looking for some more!
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