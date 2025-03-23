J6 REPORTER'S LIFE THREATENED AFTER REFUSING 💲200K BRIBE TO 'LOSE' VIDEO OF FEDS ATTACKING CAPITOL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BONUS FOOTAGE from J6 documentary "War on Truth" by "Justified" actor details an attempted bribe of $200K from fmr Mi. Congressman Kerry Bentivolio to "lose" video of federal agents leading the attack on the Columbus Doors on January 6th
Source: https://rumble.com/v6a3m6y-j6-reporters-life-threatened-after-refusing-200k-bribe-to-lose-video-of-fed.html
Thumbnail: https://firstamendment.mtsu.edu/article/capitol-riot-of-jan-6-2021/