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Dr. Harari Decoder of the Satanic Agenda
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326 views • March 30, 2022
Everything is an inversion of the KJV. This is truly the fourth beast rising with iron mixed with clay. Topics include no free will, Jesus is fake news, trust science, transhumanism, and no more free will. Get Saved.
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Dr. Harari Decoder of Satanic Agenda
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
SJWellfire.com
Dr. Harari Decoder of Satanic Agenda
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