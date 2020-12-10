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3 Secrets to Stopping Disease | Dr. Zubin Marolia at The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019
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5001 views • December 10, 2020
Have you ever considered that your spiritual and emotional wellbeing may be directly tied to your physical health? In this video from TTAC LIVE! 2019, Dr. Zubin Marolia walks us through his experiences with healing and the 3 things you can do to promote better health. Be sure to watch the whole clip to learn why you must learn to lose control before you can gain it.
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About Dr. Zubin Marolia
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Dr. Zubin Marolia is an Integrative Medicine Physician based in Mumbai, India. With over 28 years of experience, he specializes in mistletoe therapy and other complementary medicine such as Homeopathy, Bach Flower Therapy and Yoga. He has a unique Integrative Oncology approach wherein he delves deep into the ''Healing Journey'' of a patient.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
---------------------------------------
About Dr. Zubin Marolia
---------------------------------------
Dr. Zubin Marolia is an Integrative Medicine Physician based in Mumbai, India. With over 28 years of experience, he specializes in mistletoe therapy and other complementary medicine such as Homeopathy, Bach Flower Therapy and Yoga. He has a unique Integrative Oncology approach wherein he delves deep into the ''Healing Journey'' of a patient.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
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