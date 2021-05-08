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What is happening in this World: Yellowstone right now and other events
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2225 views • May 08, 2021
0:08 - Tornado in Nebraska, USA.
1:49 - The eruption of the Sinabung volcano on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.
3:12 - May snowfall in Berlin, Germany.
4:34 - Severe hail storm in Binzhou, China.
5:53 - Yellowstone National Park in May 2021. What's going on there? We continue the series of observations.
1:49 - The eruption of the Sinabung volcano on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.
3:12 - May snowfall in Berlin, Germany.
4:34 - Severe hail storm in Binzhou, China.
5:53 - Yellowstone National Park in May 2021. What's going on there? We continue the series of observations.
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