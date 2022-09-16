X22 Financial Report Ep. 2875a - Bitcoin Must Be Stopped, The Panic Is Real, The [CB] Has Lost

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2875a - Sept 15, 2022
Bitcoin Must Be Stopped, The Panic Is Real, The [CB] Has LostThe [CB]/[WEF] is now being exposed, every step they take is destroying their agenda. The Biden administration is out front destroying the economy, this is what the patriots wanted, they want everyone to see the truth and who is responsible. The [CB] is panicking over Bitcoin, all assets are deployed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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