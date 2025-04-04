Metallica - The Shortest Straw

The Shortest Straw (Remastered) · Metallica ... And Justice For All ℗ 1988 Blackened Recordings Released on: 1988-08-25

Lyrics: Suspicion is your name Your honesty to blame Put dignity to shame Dishonor Witch-hunt modern day Determining decay The blatant disarray Disfigure The public eye's disgrace Defying common place Unending paper chase Unending Deafening Painstaking Reckoning This vertigo it doth bring Shortest straw Challenge liberty Downed by law Live in infamy Rub you raw Witch-hunt riding through Shortest straw The shortest straw has been pulled for you Pulled for you Shortest straw Pulled for you Shortest straw Pulled for you Shortest straw The shortest straw has been pulled for you The accusations fly Discrimination, why? Your inner self to die Intruding Doubt sunk itself in you Its teeth and talons through You're living Catch 2-2 Deluding A mass hysteria A megalomania Reveal dementia Reveal Secretly Silently Certainly In vertigo you will be Shortest straw Challenge liberty Downed by law Live in infamy Rub you raw Witch-hunt riding through Shortest straw This shortest straw has been pulled for you Pulled for you Shortest straw Pulled for you Shortest straw Pulled for you Shortest straw Shortest straw has been pulled for you Shortest straw Pulled for you Shortest straw Pulled for you Shortest straw Pulled for you Shortest straw Shortest straw has been pulled for you Behind you, hands are tied Your being, ostracized Your hell is multiplied Upending The fallout has begun Oppressive damage done Your many turned to none To nothing You're reaching your nadir Your will has disappeared The lie is crystal clear Defending Channels red One word said Blacklisted With vertigo make you dead Shortest straw Challenge liberty Downed by law Live in infamy Rub you raw Witch-hunt riding through Shortest straw The shortest straw has been pulled for you Pulled for you