Jonathan Emord, Dems Shutdown, Biden Autopen, Hotez Scientism, Stephanie Locricchio, CHD Moment of Truth - The RSB Show 10-30-25

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, Dems Holds Nation Hostage, Biden Autopen Scandal, MAHA vs. MAGA Radiation Conflict, Gates Abandons Climate Narrative, Hotez Scientism, Stephanie Locricchio, Mompreneur, CHD Moment of Truth, Monkeys Escape, Physalis Alkekengi and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-dems-holds-nation-hostage-biden-autopen-scandal-maha-vs-maga-radiation-conflict-gates-abandons-climate-narative-hotez-attacks-maha-stephanie-locricchio-mompreneur-monkeys-escap/