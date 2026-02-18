Digital ID and Government Overreach, an interview with Maria Zeee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Digital ID isn’t just a license on your phone—it’s an ecosystem linking identity, behavior, and access. Maria Zeee warns it could evolve into financial and social compliance systems. Age verification today… digital tracking tomorrow? When identity connects to currency and speech, control becomes effortless. Are we paying attention?
#MariaZeee #DigitalID #PrivacyRights #CivilLiberties #Surveillance #Freedom
