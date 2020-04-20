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COVID 19 is a False Claim to Serve the Temple
Bodhi Mantra
Bodhi Mantra
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13 views • April 20, 2020
Kevin Galalae has pulled together the evidence to show the COVID-19 event is a diatribe of lies. The intention is to present the evidence to world leaders to put them on notice of individual liability for their actions.
Hardly anyone died of Covid-19 according to the newest epidemiological study from China, which found a paltry fatality rate of just 0.04% to 0.12%, thus far lower than the seasonal flu, which has a mortality rate of about 0.1%. As a reason for the overestimated fatality of Covid19, the researchers suspect that initially only a small number of cases were recorded in Wuhan, as the disease was probably asymptomatic or mild in many people.

Full Report : https://thebridgelifeinthemix.....info/british-law/evi

Pandemic Lockdown News : https://thebridgelifeinthemix.....info/british-politic

The Food Banks : https://thebridgelifeinthemix.....info/finance/in-prof

Pandemic and the Committee of 300 : https://youtu.be/2y4SuMKktjE

Insight : Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfI-k0NyzpQ

Breakdown of Matt Hancock's Speech 2 April 2020. A Declaration of War on the Public. : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YXZ6-cw_v4
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occulttemplelawesoterictemplars
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