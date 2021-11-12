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A Planned Ritual: Travis Scott Paid Homage to Pearl Jam - While Post Malone and The Weeknd Entered the Mosh Pit on 11/5
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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92 views • November 12, 2021
In my last video (posted below) I mentioned the symbolism between the new Snoop Dogg's single 'Murder Music' and how it was released on the same day as Travis Scott's video 'Escape Plan' and his Astroworld Festival Death Show. Noe we have found out that Travis Scott is a fan of Pearl Jam and he honored them with his opening song (the same Escape Plan) and in that video Scott wore a Pearl Jam tee shirt. We also have learned that Pearl Jam had an audience get crushed during their European Tour in 2000 when 8 people died and one died later in hospital during the June 30th mosh pit tragedy at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival. Pearl Jam stopped the show. Travis Scott did not stop his show. Today they announced a ninth person has died as a result of their injuries from the November 5th tragedy. Another video was released on November 5th that has some symbolism and connections to the Travis Scott incident that I look at. On November 5th - The Weeknd and Post Malone released a song titled: 'One Right Now' and it will be looked at. In the meantime after seeing Travis Scott wearing a Pearl Jam shirt in his video on that was released on the day of his Death Festival - we are not too naive to see that this was a Satanic Death Ritual and Travis Scott was honoring Pearl Jam 7799 days after their own Death Festival.

Related videos:

"The Travis Scott Jesuit Order Ritual: Snoop Dogg's Single 'Murder Music' Also Dropped on November 5th (Not a Coincidence)" https://youtu.be/hPr4sBYLE3s

"Satan's Demonic Dystopia: Did He Use Travis Scott to Show Us His Pending Tsunami Wave?"
https://rumble.com/embed/vmdgph/?pub=et9v9


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