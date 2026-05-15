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Daniel 10-12 Bible Study 05/15/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Welcome to our Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.

 

Bible Chapters: Daniel 10-12

 

Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson

 

We do something very unusual in our Bible study!

We read the Bible!

Typically, from 2 to 5 chapters per session.

 

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com

 

To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/

 

Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/

 

EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy

 

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

 

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https://streamyard.com/pal/d/5996236399443968

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bible studyking james biblebible prophecydanielfriday nightstan johnson
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