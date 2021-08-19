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Dishonored Lady (1947) HEDY LAMARR
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10 views • August 19, 2021
Stars: Hedy Lamarr, Dennis O'Keefe, John Loder
Director: Robert Stevenson
A gorgeous, hard-partying fashion editor reinvents herself after pressures of her job and bad luck with men drive her to a nervous breakdown. But the past comes back to haunt her when an ex-lover implicates her in a murder!
WATCH OUT for Natalie Schafer best-known as Mrs. Howell from Gillian's Island, and Margaret Hamilton The wicked Witch of West from The Wizard of Oz. WOW!
Director: Robert Stevenson
A gorgeous, hard-partying fashion editor reinvents herself after pressures of her job and bad luck with men drive her to a nervous breakdown. But the past comes back to haunt her when an ex-lover implicates her in a murder!
WATCH OUT for Natalie Schafer best-known as Mrs. Howell from Gillian's Island, and Margaret Hamilton The wicked Witch of West from The Wizard of Oz. WOW!
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