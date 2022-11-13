Critical Thinking Matters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The teaching of critical thinking was gradually phased out of American education over the past century. As a student and teacher in multiple school systems from the 1950s into the 2000s, I witnessed much of this intentional reduction.
We need to engage in critical research to identify what is wrong with the assumptions, institutions and policies of our world and transform them into something better. Critical thinking is essential for this reformation.
(recent Yeswise blog-casts – https://yeswise.com/insights.htm -- archives - https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm )