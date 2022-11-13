Critical Thinking Matters

The teaching of critical thinking was gradually phased out of American education over the past century. As a student and teacher in multiple school systems from the 1950s into the 2000s, I witnessed much of this intentional reduction.

We need to engage in critical research to identify what is wrong with the assumptions, institutions and policies of our world and transform them into something better. Critical thinking is essential for this reformation.

