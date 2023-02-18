JONAH and the WHALE. We learn from Jonah that you CANNOT RUN from God, and that God gives SECOND CHANCES!

Jonah 1

1 "Now the word of the Lord came unto Jonah the son of Amittai, saying,

2 Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city, and cry against it; for their wickedness is come up before me.

3 But Jonah rose up to flee unto Tarshish from the presence of the Lord."

