Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UNSTOPPABLE! Israel lost 100 armoured vehicles in 5 days of being hunted by Hamas
The Prisoner
Shop now
Published 13 hours ago

The Israeli military suffered a loss of 100 armor in 5 days in a manhunt by Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip, al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida reported. Hamas continuously targeted one armored vehicle after another, including tanks, with Al-Yassin RPG tandem rounds, causing the enemy to suffer significant losses.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
idfspokesmanal-qassam brigadesabu obeidaarmored vehicle losses

