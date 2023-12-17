UNSTOPPABLE! Israel lost 100 armoured vehicles in 5 days of being hunted by Hamas

The Israeli military suffered a loss of 100 armor in 5 days in a manhunt by Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip, al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida reported. Hamas continuously targeted one armored vehicle after another, including tanks, with Al-Yassin RPG tandem rounds, causing the enemy to suffer significant losses.
