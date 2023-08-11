Create New Account
Problems within the Evangelical Church Today (Part 1) with Gary Gilley
The Berean Call
Published 19 hours ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-gary-gilley-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Today and next week, I’ll be discussing the state of the church in general with Pastor Gary Gilley. And Gary, in edition to being a pastor, is also the author of a number of books, some of which cover issues that are adversely impacting evangelical Christianity. The first book we offered here at The Berean Call by Gary was This Little Church Went to Market, which we no longer sell, the good news being it’s now available for free as a downloadable PDF, and our Gary [Carmichael] will give you some information on how to get that. Gary added in his series This Little Church Stayed Home and This Little Church Had None, the subjects of which are critical, in my opinion, in the life of the church today. Gary, thanks for joining me today on Search the Scriptures 24/7.


Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahongary gilley

