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Fauci & Gates Using Pandemic for Totalitarianism, Warns Robert Kennedy Jr.
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160 views • November 23, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci and self-styled “philanthropist” Bill Gates and their allies are using the COVID pandemic to bring humanity under global totalitarian rule, and they must be stopped, says Children’s Health Defense chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in this episode of Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman. Speaking of his new book exposing “The Real Anthony Fauci,” Kennedy says the top federal health official has a dark history that must be exposed. Instead of being a legitimate part of government, Fauci has transformed the Department of Health and Human Services into a promoter of Big Pharma interests while making Americans sicker than they have ever been. Children are especially being victimized, he said, with American health outcomes now at the bottom among industrialized nations despite spending more on “health” than others. The push to peddle more and more vaccines on everyone is dangerous and must be stopped, he adds.
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