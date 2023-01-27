What Can The W-4 Get You..?? ~ Both Clydes Now v4.4 BTOn

From the Lighter Side of Reality..
A Both Clydes Now LooK at What You Might Get
Using the U.S. Tax Form W-4..
Will It Access "Your" Cestui Que Vie Trust Fund..??
We LooK at One of the Latest Ways to Get ..
HMMmm.. On-The-LeveL-With-The-Devil..??
v1.1 Previously Released on YouTube, June 19, 2022
v1.2 Previously Released on Odysee, June 19, 2022
Thanks For Watching.. and For Reading the Description..
Please Subscribe .. This IS Where Truth Is Told..!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.