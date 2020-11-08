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Traumatische Rituale | Trauma-based mind control Mag. Andrea Sadegh & Stefanie Doering im Gespräch mit Jo Conrad, Bewusst TV 12 4 2015
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11 views • November 08, 2020
April 2015: Stefanie Doering und Mag. Andrea Sadegh im Gespräch Jo Conrad auf bewusst.tv (aufgenommen am 1. April 2015): Fall "Luki" Dara Sadegh; Ritueller Missbrauch, trauma based mind control, MK Ultra, Humanexperiment, Parapsychologische/satanische Rituale, Symptome bei (Klein)Kindern, Pädokriminelle Netzwerke, NS-Forschungen, SS-ärztliche Akademie Graz, Psychiatrieforschung, Aribert Heim, Joseph Mengele; Geheimdienst, Logen, Justizskandale, Österreich, Deutschland
Nähere Informationen: https://traumabasedmindcontrol.com/
Nähere Informationen: https://traumabasedmindcontrol.com/
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