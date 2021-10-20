TOUCHED BY PRAYER INVITES RESISTANCE CHICKS AS GUESTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
My guests are “The Resistance Chicks” and these fired-filled sisters won't be silenced. Leah and Michelle Svensson, bring a fresh perspective and discuss important topics. Through their news commentary broadcast, they empower people with tools to stand up against tyranny from every direction. Their passion for God and country teaches not only truths about our laws, but also about the great love of God.