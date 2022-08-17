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Footage Review of Emergency Responders With Anne Heche
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
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2096 views • August 17, 2022

First Responders wheel Anne out on a stretcher, fully wrapped in a sheet. She has no IV or oxygen hooked up. It is as if she is dead. Suddenly it appears she parts her covering and suddenly sits up. She then struggles with the first responders.

If dead, the Coroner's Office would have been called to take over. When did it become protocol for Fire Departments to transport dead bodies?


If Anne was alive, why was she totally enclosed, head to knee? Why was she not hooked up to an IV or oxygen?


Anne's burns do not seem consistent with the pictures of the burned-up vehicle they supposedly pull her from. She seemed to have more energy than a person near death.


The first responders did not seem to move or act like firemen or EMTs. The whole thing looked almost like a military operation.

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