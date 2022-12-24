Create New Account
5G. China's facial recognition. Hidden dangers. The biggest cover up of all time
79 views
channel image
FalconsCAFE Sharing is caring
Published Yesterday |

Mirror. Source
CHINAS FACIAL RECOGNITION COMING TO A STREET NEAR YOU https://is.gd/OKdcYw

RT NEWS 5G HIDDEN DANGERS https://is.gd/vCdEGQ

5G THE BIGGEST COVER UP OF ALL TIME https://is.gd/Sj5ssj


Quote: "People need to wake up false imprisonments, lying fake media, 5G rolled out all over to spy and kill us, when is enough enough I certainly am not prepared for this coward government to turn our great UK into china! We do not consent!!!! Subscribe for more videos😁📢 Video created by VideoShow:http://videoeditorglobalserver.com/free ~ Created by VideoShow:http://videoeditorglobalserver.com/free ~ Time to fight back against this crime!!! Subscribe for more videos"

-

Fitzwilliam inbred military cult, Troy river, tent city, 18 Brickyard Troy depot, school, witch hood + https://is.gd/bAxgHq


US Federal Law Enforcement, harassment, asset seizure, human trafficking, organ harvesting, vaccines + https://is.gd/XVhSIx


Connection between spraying our skies with heavy metals, chemtrails, and 5G technology https://is.gd/FAEC86


Paradise Lost # 2 @ ~ 50,000 Missing & Murdered ??? ~ This Was Genocide + https://is.gd/kZABtK


5G SUB GHZ SCANNING RADIATION MEASUREMENT + https://is.gd/h7VxeB


Deborah Tavares meets Mark Steele 5G https://is.gd/ABp9jS


5G, SMART meter, LED, DEW, EMP, EMF military technology, UN strong city network, Mark Anthony Steele + https://is.gd/nqM4LF


Check domains http://gcmaf.se & https://www.gcmafplus.com/


Google { exeter university barcelona madrid breast prostate cancer led street lights https://is.gd/nSwnou }


AV10 - GcMAF, Big Pharma & The Persecution of David Noakes & Lyn Thyer https://is.gd/OKpYlK


The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest - The True History of Chemo & The Pharmaceutical Monopoly http://tinyurl.com/zk4xuoj & Website https://is.gd/qtFHG8


Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/onVcoc


Abel Danger { pharmaceutical https://is.gd/Okruy2 }


#Q #QANON - AMERICAN WHISTLE BLOWER TORTURED IN FLORIDA - FIGHT FOR JOE GILBERTI https://bit.ly/2nJPrUh


BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE! Florida Engineer: ‘Oceans beneath the earth’ discovered 400 miles down – hidden by the Rothschild Family https://haleighcummingsdotme.wordpress.com/2017/10/11/bombshell-exclusive-florida-engineer-oceans-beneath-the-earth-discovered-400-miles-down-hidden-by-the-rothschild-family/


Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse + http://tinyurl.com/hrd7t46


AV8 presentation, Field McConnell, Abel Danger, Topic: Pedophilia http://www.navigate3d.no/mbbs22/forums/thread-view.asp?tid=1991&start=1


Google { pizzagate site:abeldanger org https://www.google.no/search?q=pizzagate+site%3Aabeldanger.org , pedogate site:abeldanger org https://www.google.no/search?q=pedogate+site%3Aabeldanger.org }


UN UNCED: Earth Summit 1992 by George Hunt, depopulation, bank scams, fascist new world order agenda https://is.gd/WtHnDc

Keywords
vaccines5gwarfaremilitary weaponsled street light

