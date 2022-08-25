[Bidan]'s $300B Bribe

Student Loan Handout: Reverse Class Warfare

* Success don’t come cheap.

* Joe paid the cost of doing business.

* He gives away billions in free $; buys off his supporters; robs the poor to pay off the rich.

* These are the people he is bribing.

* Economy down the drain: “this won’t impact inflation” — but it will.

* He gives away our $.

* Crazy Nancy: Joe can’t do that.

* This is a war on the working class.

* How long until the cost of college surges?

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 24 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311360818112

