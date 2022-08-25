[Bidan]'s $300B Bribe

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Student Loan Handout: Reverse Class Warfare
* Success don’t come cheap.
* Joe paid the cost of doing business.
* He gives away billions in free $; buys off his supporters; robs the poor to pay off the rich.
* These are the people he is bribing.
* Economy down the drain: “this won’t impact inflation” — but it will.
* He gives away our $.
* Crazy Nancy: Joe can’t do that.
* This is a war on the working class.
* How long until the cost of college surges?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 24 August 2022