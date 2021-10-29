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Pathology Conference Reutlingen: "Turbo Cancer after Covid Vaccination"
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86 views • October 29, 2021
The experts at the Reutlingen Pathology Conference agree: undeclared ingredients in Covid vaccines are wreaking havoc in the vaccinated. See for yourself what frightening discoveries Dr. Axel Bolland, Dr. Uta Langer and colleagues made during their investigations.
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