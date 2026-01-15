BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Vance buries war powers resolution: with tie-breaking vote from Vance that would have limited further US military action against Venezuela - yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
67 views • 1 day ago

Vance buries war powers resolution, shielding Trump’s free hand

With a tie-breaking vote from JD Vance, Senate Republicans killed a war-powers resolution that would have limited further US military action against Venezuela, Associated Press reported.

The move came after Washington’s aggression and the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise attack — and after two GOP senators flipped under pressure from the Trump camp.

Democrats backing the measure warned that ongoing attacks and threats demand explicit congressional authorization.

👑 Trump’s imperial ambitions: no checks, no balances.

More:

🛢 US starts selling Venezuelan oil 

The first sale, valued at $500 million, has already been completed, with additional sales expected “in the coming days and weeks,” СNN reports.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is reportedly leading a push to sell roughly 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil that have been stuck since Donald Trump implemented a partial blockade in December. 

💬 “The sales will continue indefinitely,” the DOE said.

