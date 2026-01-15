Vance buries war powers resolution: with tie-breaking vote from Vance that would have limited further US military action against Venezuela - yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vance buries war powers resolution, shielding Trump’s free hand
With a tie-breaking vote from JD Vance, Senate Republicans killed a war-powers resolution that would have limited further US military action against Venezuela, Associated Press reported.
The move came after Washington’s aggression and the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise attack — and after two GOP senators flipped under pressure from the Trump camp.
Democrats backing the measure warned that ongoing attacks and threats demand explicit congressional authorization.
👑 Trump’s imperial ambitions: no checks, no balances.
More:
🛢 US starts selling Venezuelan oil
The first sale, valued at $500 million, has already been completed, with additional sales expected “in the coming days and weeks,” СNN reports.
The US Department of Energy (DOE) is reportedly leading a push to sell roughly 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil that have been stuck since Donald Trump implemented a partial blockade in December.
💬 “The sales will continue indefinitely,” the DOE said.