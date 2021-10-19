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JAB MANDATE VICTIM SPEAKS OUT: HORRIFIC INJURIES EVERYONE SHOULD SEE
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130 views • October 19, 2021
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Jab Mandate Victim Speaks Out: HORRIFIC Injuries EVERYONE Should See https://rumble.com/vnwss5-jab-mandate-victim-speaks-out-horrific-injuries-everyone-should-see.html
Quote: "Blood Clots, Everlasting Menstruation, Pericarditis, Spinal Injury, Neurological problems, heart issues ALL experienced by a Covid "vaccine" recipient that was threatened with her job if she did not comply with the mandate. Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Jab Mandate Victim Speaks Out: HORRIFIC Injuries EVERYONE Should See https://rumble.com/vnwss5-jab-mandate-victim-speaks-out-horrific-injuries-everyone-should-see.html
Quote: "Blood Clots, Everlasting Menstruation, Pericarditis, Spinal Injury, Neurological problems, heart issues ALL experienced by a Covid "vaccine" recipient that was threatened with her job if she did not comply with the mandate. Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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