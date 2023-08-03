Create New Account
Mike Davis: It is not illegal to challenge elections in the USA, only in 3rd world countries.
GalacticStorm
"It is not illegal to challenge elections in the United States of America. It's only illegal to challenge elections in third-world Marxist hellholes. That's why Democrats were not charged for challenging Republican presidential wins in 1968, 2000, 2004, and 2016."

arrest indictment president donald j trump mike davis

