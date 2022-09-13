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Wake Up! 9/11 The BIGGEST LIE: BURNING BRIDGES
Wake Up!!!
Wake Up!!!
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88 views • September 13, 2022

The movie starts off with napalm being dropped in Vietnam. There is an explanation of how this tied into 9/11,  with the Israeli art students on Floor 91 of Tower 1. Next up a revelation about the Kennedy Assassination as the Zapruder film plays. Next up is audio only diatribe about the circumstances relating to the event and the aftermath.  Next is smoke on the 50th floor. A scene caught by a north facing camera shows smoke emanating from floor 50. How is that possible? Next the Challenger explosion played out with proof that the crew didn't actually die at all. Next, the Government of the United States have been pirates since L.B. Johnson. The people that did this were Masters. Complicity of AE 911 and 911 Truth. Nist bastardized science and manufactured proof. Next a segment of BIGGEST LIE 11. Segment of Ace Baker's "The KEY". George H W Bush speaking about A NEW WORLD ORDER. CIA and FBI field tested the destruction of the Murrah Building. The 93 Bombing an FBI plot. Jackpot - images from 4 news station in a moment of synchronicity. PHI the Golden Rectangle. Building a 767. (Demonstrates how fragile at 767 is). 3rd Diatribe.

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north towersouth towernapalmgelatintower 1tower atower 2wake up 911wakeup911tower b
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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