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The Ottawa Freedom Convoy: Trudeau's Next Dilemma - The Police DO NOT Want to Remove the Truckers
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400 views • February 13, 2022
I live in Toronto and I have been following the Truckers Freedom Convoy since they left British Columbia over three weeks ago. I have also been watching how the police in various duristictions have been treating the Convoy. Now that the Truckers have set-up shop in Ottawa I have been watching how the various police factions (Ottawa, O.P.P., RCMP, Toronto, Durham, York, London, etc.) have been treating the Convoy. Outside of the old man getting roughed up and arrested for honking his horn, the dude in the green pick-up getting arrested for being runned into by a cop car, the cops raiding the base camp and stealing the gas cans, etc. the police have been very stand backish to the convoy. Yesterday was by far the busiest Saturday in Ottawa and there was barely a cop to be seen. Which leads me to this. In the video I discuss why the Trudeau government is trapped in a rock and a hard place because the various police department's (outside) of the RCMP DO NOT want to get involved in removing the Truckers and that has Trudeau's Emergency Preparedness Minister and former Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair very concerned as you will hear me discuss in this video.
Related Link:
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/feds-prepared-to-use-emergency-powers-to-end-blockades-but-police-must-do-their-job-blair-1.5779589
Related videos:
Mark @GlobalAgenda
INSPIRATIONAL VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE FROZEN PARTY FOOTAGE - OTTAWA FREEDOM CONVOY (DAY 15)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JF00JaAgMVHp/
Address TO CDN POLICE by Retired OPP Officer Ed Grenier Feb.11, 2022
Marcel Irnie YouTube
https://youtu.be/juaLpwR_-tk
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Related Link:
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/feds-prepared-to-use-emergency-powers-to-end-blockades-but-police-must-do-their-job-blair-1.5779589
Related videos:
Mark @GlobalAgenda
INSPIRATIONAL VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE FROZEN PARTY FOOTAGE - OTTAWA FREEDOM CONVOY (DAY 15)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JF00JaAgMVHp/
Address TO CDN POLICE by Retired OPP Officer Ed Grenier Feb.11, 2022
Marcel Irnie YouTube
https://youtu.be/juaLpwR_-tk
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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