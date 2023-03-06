https://gettr.com/post/p2anhwn7936

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Former Trump’s campaign national security advisor Anthony Shaffer: CCP is engaged in fifth generation warfare against the United States, using diplomatic, commerce, military and technology all the different influences against adversary. Covid-19 came from CCP’s biological weapons program, it was developed and funded by the US. CCP have decided that they're going to do what is necessary to undermine the West, especially the United States.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 前川普竞选团队国家安全顾问安东尼‧谢弗：中共正在对美国发起第五代战争，他们利用外交、商业、军事和科技等各种手段对敌人发动全面战争。新冠病毒来自中共的生物武器计划，它的开发获得了美国的资助。中共已决定，为了摧毁西方，尤其是美国，他们将会动用一切必要手段。





