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'NSW Death Minister. Go for gold' HSC students to get Pfizer vaccines
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20 views • August 15, 2021
New South Wales Death Minister Brad Hazzard says grade 12 students from the eight impacted fake local government areas have a “golden opportunity” to get "vaccinated" at Qudos Bank Arena next week and die. Or may even get bashed by his Stasi cops or prayed upon by pedophiles in his Unconstitutional Government. How thoughtful & caring of him.
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