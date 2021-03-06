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IQH - Healing From Ritualistic Sadistic Child Abuse. The Forces Behind The Global Control.
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503 views • March 06, 2021
Illuminated Quantum Healing Facilitated by Ron Amit
For remote or in-person sessions email: [email protected]
Website: www.newearthascending.org
What to learn IQH?
http://newearthascending.org/iqh-practitioner-training.html
Promo code: IQHLOVE
Now for a minimum donation of $555 + Donation at the end of the course.
This course will allow you to work from your home or wherever you are, with people from all over the world! Start your training today and you can have a new profession in 6 days, or 30 hours of videos at your own pace.
For remote or in-person sessions email: [email protected]
Website: www.newearthascending.org
What to learn IQH?
http://newearthascending.org/iqh-practitioner-training.html
Promo code: IQHLOVE
Now for a minimum donation of $555 + Donation at the end of the course.
This course will allow you to work from your home or wherever you are, with people from all over the world! Start your training today and you can have a new profession in 6 days, or 30 hours of videos at your own pace.
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