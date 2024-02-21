BREAKING "Assange's defense team just made a COMPELLING argument" | Redacted w Clayton Morris
The defense rested their case in day one of Julian Assange's extradition appeals hearing. We're diving deep into latest details with journalist Taylor Hudak who's covering the hearing on acTVism Munich's youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@acTVismMunich
