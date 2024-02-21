Create New Account
"Assange's defense team just made a COMPELLING argument" | Redacted
Published 18 hours ago

BREAKING "Assange's defense team just made a COMPELLING argument" | Redacted w Clayton Morris


The defense rested their case in day one of Julian Assange's extradition appeals hearing. We're diving deep into latest details with journalist Taylor Hudak who's covering the hearing on acTVism Munich's youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@acTVismMunich

julian assangewikileaksextradition to usuk trial

