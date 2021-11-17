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[Bidan]'s Priorities
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140 views • November 17, 2021
Deal With It
* Our decadent ruling class thinks inflation is good (because it hurts us).
* The MSM are downplaying inflation.
* Dems tell Americans that inflation isn’t a bad thing — and we can afford it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282341693001
* Our decadent ruling class thinks inflation is good (because it hurts us).
* The MSM are downplaying inflation.
* Dems tell Americans that inflation isn’t a bad thing — and we can afford it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282341693001
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