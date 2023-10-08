Create New Account
"Unlocking the Secrets of Seedtime and Harvest: A Guide to Abundant Living"
Dr Rick Patterson
Published 15 hours ago

1 John 4:17As He Is So Are We Now in this world! You life is about to CHANGE! This teaching will take you to a new level in Christ! Forgiveness is a gift from God!


Don't miss this teaching!

You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.

It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing!

Go this week in obedience to Christ.

The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority.

DON'T MISS THIS!


