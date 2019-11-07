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Lessons on Prepping from the Renaissance Festival
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97 views • November 07, 2019
Lessons on Prepping from the Renaissance Festival #Survival #Prepping #RenaissanceFestival
The Carolina Renaissance Festival Website: https://www.carolina.renfestinfo.com/
BlackSmith WarFire Forge https://www.etsy.com/shop/WarFireForge
Greentree Weaving http://greentreeweaving.com/
Ye Village Pottery: http://www.abersonpottery.com/
Coin Press: https://quicksilvermint.com/
Exclusive Weekly Sensible Prepper videos on Survival Dispatch Insider: https://goo.gl/7p7TqT
Be a Team Sootch Minuteman:
https://www.patreon.com/Sootch00
Sootch00 Gear available at: https://teespring.com/Sootch00
Thanks For Watching, Liking & Subscribing! ~ Sootch00
The Carolina Renaissance Festival Website: https://www.carolina.renfestinfo.com/
BlackSmith WarFire Forge https://www.etsy.com/shop/WarFireForge
Greentree Weaving http://greentreeweaving.com/
Ye Village Pottery: http://www.abersonpottery.com/
Coin Press: https://quicksilvermint.com/
Exclusive Weekly Sensible Prepper videos on Survival Dispatch Insider: https://goo.gl/7p7TqT
Be a Team Sootch Minuteman:
https://www.patreon.com/Sootch00
Sootch00 Gear available at: https://teespring.com/Sootch00
Thanks For Watching, Liking & Subscribing! ~ Sootch00
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