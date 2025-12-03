What a cohencidence! Zelensky’s own comedy show foretold 2025 corruption scandal in Ukraine

📹 An episode of Ukrainian comedy show “Servant of the People,” which premiered in 2017, features Ukraine’s corrupt fictional prime minister fleeing to Israel.

The prime minister assumes a fake name, “Mindich,” to fool the border guards and gains the approval of the series’ protagonist —the Ukrainian president, played by none other than Volodymyr Zelensky.

🌪 Fast forward to 2025: Timur Mindich, real-life Ukrainian entrepreneur and close associate of Zelensky, flees Ukraine for Israel after becoming a prime suspect in a massive $100 million corruption scheme.

🤔 It’s unclear whether Zelensky aided Mindich’s escape, but he didn’t do anything to prevent it either.

🤔 So, did the show accidentally spoil Mindich’s exit strategy that he had prepared beforehand? Or is it just that life in Ukraine today is indistinguishable from comedy?