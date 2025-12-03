Zelensky’s comedy show foretold 2025 corruption scandal in Ukraine - 2017 - Zelensky then plays President, Mindich fleeing to Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a cohencidence! Zelensky’s own comedy show foretold 2025 corruption scandal in Ukraine
📹 An episode of Ukrainian comedy show “Servant of the People,” which premiered in 2017, features Ukraine’s corrupt fictional prime minister fleeing to Israel.
The prime minister assumes a fake name, “Mindich,” to fool the border guards and gains the approval of the series’ protagonist —the Ukrainian president, played by none other than Volodymyr Zelensky.
🌪 Fast forward to 2025: Timur Mindich, real-life Ukrainian entrepreneur and close associate of Zelensky, flees Ukraine for Israel after becoming a prime suspect in a massive $100 million corruption scheme.
🤔 It’s unclear whether Zelensky aided Mindich’s escape, but he didn’t do anything to prevent it either.
🤔 So, did the show accidentally spoil Mindich’s exit strategy that he had prepared beforehand? Or is it just that life in Ukraine today is indistinguishable from comedy?