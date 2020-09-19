Break Your Reality Loops Subliminal (With Affirmations)

I hope you enjoy this subliminal video with its affirmations/messages! Results vary between each person, and with subliminals in general to get their success, it requires belief, faith, consistency, and persistence. I don't like to give a set time frame on how long it will take to get results, since for each person listening, it will be different. It can be instant or take a bit of time. Again this this depends on the subconscious mind of every person, and how their mind works to create the results processed from the subliminal affirmations.The advice I will give is to practice meditation (Mindfulness), clear any limiting subconscious beliefs or perceptions on yourself, and practice the art of surrendering/letting go of the outcome to the universe, (or whatever God,Source, Infinity, and/or Creator you believe in). Finally the key is to live in the results you wish, as if it is already here now. (Make believe/Act as if/Become/Being/Just Be/Intend). From experience, this has sped up my results with subliminals much quicker. These will help you immensely to get the best results from the subliminals you use.Bless you have have a wonderful day! ^.^Break Your Reality Loops Subliminal AffirmationsI break my reality loop.I break my reality loop for growth.I break my reality loop for spiritual growth.I break my reality loop to evolve.I break my reality loop for a new adventure.I break my reality loop to find the truth.I break my reality loop to find my own truth.I have broken my reality loop.I have broken my reality loop for growth.I have broken my reality loop for spiritual growth.I have broken my reality loop for a new adventure.I have broken my reality loop to evolve.I have broken my reality loop to find the truth.I have broken my reality loop to find my own truth.I welcome new opportunities to break the reality loop.I attract new opportunities to break the reality loop.I manifest new opportunities to break the reality loop.I shift new opportunities into my reality to break the reality loop.I welcome new events to break my reality loop.I attract new events to break my reality loop.I manifest new events to break my reality loop.I shift new events into my reality to break the reality loop.I allow new events to enter my life.I allow new opportunities to enter my life.I allow new options to enter my life.I bring new positive opportunities, events, and experiences into my life.I bring new adventures, events, and experiences into my life.I bring love into my life.I bring abundance into my life.I bring joy into my life.I bring out joy from within my spirit.I bring out joy from within my soul.I break my reality loop to be free.I have broken my reality loop and now I am free.References