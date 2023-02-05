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CBDC | Is BRICS (Brazil, Russian, India, China & South Africa) Planning to Use GOLD to Make Its New CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) Reserve Currency Backed by GOLD?Learn More About BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) HERE:
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