Gimme Some Sugar

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June 12th, 2022
Are you prepared to follow Jesus in all truth, or will you allow pride or offense to steer you away? Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the hard sermons Jesus taught during His time on earth and the importance of exposing wolves amidst the flock.
"For I know this, that after my departing shall grievous wolves enter in among you, not sparing the flock." Acts 20:29