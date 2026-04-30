NTEB RADIO BIBLE STUDY: The Doctrinal Dangers Of Fulfillment Theology-APRIL 30 2026

Fulfillment theology is the belief that the promises, prophecies, covenants, and kingdom expectations in the Old Testament are “fulfilled” in Jesus Christ and, often, in the Church. In simple terms, it teaches that many things God promised to Israel are now spiritually fulfilled in Christ and the Church, rather than requiring a future, literal fulfillment for national Israel. But the danger is that Fulfillment Theology can become a softer, more polished version of Replacement Theology. It may avoid saying “the Church replaced Israel,” but it still spiritualizes Israel’s land, kingdom, throne, and national restoration promises into the Church. That is absolutely not what the Bible teaches. “He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end.” Luke

,33 (KJB) On this episode of Rightly Dividing, God promised Israel a land, a kingdom, a throne, and national restoration. Fulfillment theology may say those promises are fulfilled spiritually in Christ and His people today. But the Bible says those promises still await literal fulfillment for Israel in the future kingdom. Fulfillment theology says that Israel’s promises are fulfilled in Christ and the Church. Dispensational theology says that Christ fulfills prophecy, but God’s literal promises to Israel remain intact and will be fulfilled in Israel, while the Church has its own distinct heavenly calling in this present dispensation. We see these things when we follows Paul’s command in 2 Timothy

(KJB) to ‘rightly divide’ the scriptures. Tonight we give you everything you need to know about Fulfillment Theology.