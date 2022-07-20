© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pw7k5e88
07/08/2022 Attorney Luc Despins said that they’ve discovered that Paul Hastings had in the past represented entities that are part of the PAG. A supplemental disclosure will be filed with the court as soon as possible. But personally, he’s never had any representation of PAG