🚨📹 Zionist settler assaults Catholic nun in Jerusalem

CCTV footage captures the moment a French Catholic nun was violently assaulted in Israeli-occupied Al-Quds (Arabic for Jerusalem). A 36-year-old man attacked a nun near Mount Zion, injuring her. Police arrested the suspect, considering the assault a possible hate crime motivated by religion.

The injured nun, who is 48 years old, works at the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Research in Jerusalem.

A statement from partnering Hebrew University faculty read, "This is not an isolated incident, but part of a troubling pattern of rising hostility toward the Christian community."