© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨📹 Zionist settler assaults Catholic nun in Jerusalem
CCTV footage captures the moment a French Catholic nun was violently assaulted in Israeli-occupied Al-Quds (Arabic for Jerusalem). A 36-year-old man attacked a nun near Mount Zion, injuring her. Police arrested the suspect, considering the assault a possible hate crime motivated by religion.
The injured nun, who is 48 years old, works at the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Research in Jerusalem.
A statement from partnering Hebrew University faculty read, "This is not an isolated incident, but part of a troubling pattern of rising hostility toward the Christian community."