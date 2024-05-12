2 new MILESTONES: my channel has tipped 150,000 views and 1000 likes: THANK YOU! MVI_0699

It’s 3½ years now since I started my EK the Urban Yeti channel at Brighteon, and 2 new gratifying milestones have recently been achieved: 150,000 views, and 1000 likes. I have over 2300 videos on the channel, with several thousand videos that are waiting, in my external hard drives, but for the want of time or help to curate and upload them. I owe a debt of gratitude to Mike Adams and his team for giving me this avenue of expression.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.