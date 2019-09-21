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A Brief Visual History of Weapons
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124 views • September 21, 2019
From the axe, which originated in 1,000,000 B.C., to today's killer drones, mankind's use of weapons has been varied and incredibly inventive. Weapons have changed history and aided in the rise and fall of civilizations. For example, gunpowder, a Chinese invention, led to the development of cannons and guns—revolutionizing warfare in the Middle Ages and beyond.
Much of the research for this video came from the book A History of the World in 100 Weapons.
Much of the research for this video came from the book A History of the World in 100 Weapons.
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