Making a Difference at the Local Level

Linda Wildern is chair of the Michigan Conservative Union and proof positive that one person can make a big difference in defending our country against its Deep State enemies.





She has been on the Michigan Conservative Board for 15 years in various positions and leads the organization in support of Constitutional issues, tax limitation concerns, education, business and labor matters, and any focus that requires citizen involvement.





A co-founder of the Lenawee County 912 organization, Linda is a past GOP executive committee member and past State Committee Woman, where she learned the importance of recruiting and training grassroots precinct delegates to secure our elections. She also holds a patent in relation to her career as an occupational therapist.





Linda is active with Hillsdale College and the Acton Institute. She shares her experiences to inspire others to play a role in preserving our Constitutional republic.





To learn more about The Michigan Conservative Union, go to https://michiganconservativeunion.org/





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com