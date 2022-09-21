Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Making a Difference at the Local Level
20 views
channel image
The New American
Published 2 months ago |

Linda Wildern is chair of the Michigan Conservative Union and proof positive that one person can make a big difference in defending our country against its Deep State enemies.


She has been on the Michigan Conservative Board for 15 years in various positions and leads the organization in support of Constitutional issues, tax limitation concerns, education, business and labor matters, and any focus that requires citizen involvement.


A co-founder of the Lenawee County 912 organization, Linda is a past GOP executive committee member and past State Committee Woman, where she learned the importance of recruiting and training grassroots precinct delegates to secure our elections. She also holds a patent in relation to her career as an occupational therapist.


Linda is active with Hillsdale College and the Acton Institute. She shares her experiences to inspire others to play a role in preserving our Constitutional republic.


To learn more about The Michigan Conservative Union, go to https://michiganconservativeunion.org/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
conservativedeep statemichiganlinda wildern

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket