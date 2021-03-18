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3/17/21 WHO’s Your Paddy? EIRE 2040, G00GLE Entrains You While U Sleep
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371 views • March 18, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/17/21: Agenda 2040 Ireland is the same as Open Borders America! Google wants to entrain your brainwaves and Ford wants to release Digit Robots into our communities “for our own good”!!
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Stefan Molyneux outlines Ireland 2040:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHipiPDG3ek
Please subscribe
Ireland suspends AstraZeneca shot:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/14/ireland-suspends-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-over-blood-clot-concerns
Can you be Active: Assemblies:
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/chart-your-course
Google Surveillance of your sleep Nest:
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2021-03-16/google-gets-into-sleep-surveillance-with-new-nest-hub-screen
https://www.asumag.com/planning-design/new-construction/article/21158226/university-of-michigan-opens-ford-motor-company-robotics-building
https://www.inspiredtraveler.ca/ford-university-of-michigan-inaugurate-robotics-building/
3/17/21: Agenda 2040 Ireland is the same as Open Borders America! Google wants to entrain your brainwaves and Ford wants to release Digit Robots into our communities “for our own good”!!
To support YAFTV:
Pay Pal: [email protected]
To purchase Munulex @ 30% off:
https://munulex.com/?affid=454
Code: MUNFREE30
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
Stefan Molyneux outlines Ireland 2040:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHipiPDG3ek
Please subscribe
Ireland suspends AstraZeneca shot:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/14/ireland-suspends-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-over-blood-clot-concerns
Can you be Active: Assemblies:
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/chart-your-course
Google Surveillance of your sleep Nest:
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2021-03-16/google-gets-into-sleep-surveillance-with-new-nest-hub-screen
https://www.asumag.com/planning-design/new-construction/article/21158226/university-of-michigan-opens-ford-motor-company-robotics-building
https://www.inspiredtraveler.ca/ford-university-of-michigan-inaugurate-robotics-building/
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