Handgun Grip Strengthening Techniques with Maureen Sangiorgio

Handgun grip strength is something that many shooters struggle with, especially those advanced in age. Holding a handgun steady is critical to accuracy and recoil control.

In this podcast, Chris and Dave interview Maureen Sangiorgio, an NRA Certified Instructor and RSO who has worked with countless shooters of all ages, sizes, and genders. In the video we will discuss tips and tricks to improve your grip, grip strengthening techniques, and the best ways to introduce new shooters to America's favorite past time, firearms ownership.

If you'd like to speak with Maureen: [email protected]

