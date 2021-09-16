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Diversity Hiring? Business Destroyed.
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41 views • September 16, 2021
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Question: “I have recently departed a career with a very high salary as a result of the industries chosen direction to diversify their staff. As a byproduct, everything that I had built over my career had been dismantled and replaced with a newer liberal friendly culture in less than 5 years with the end result of me being pushed out and my team collapsing. Now I'm questioning the entire structure of the corporate world but more specifically; how can someone compete in this new business culture where women and "minorities" are given preferential treatment? It seems as though the corporate space is filled with incompetent leaders and workers that are incapable of doing the job that they were hired for. Leaving the majority of work on the plate of those that are competent and then punishing them for not meeting unrealistic expectations. Additionally, these workers can't be trained and drag the business further down, taking away any competitive edge that the business units originally had. Perhaps more importantly, is it more advantageous to civilization to have diversity over efficiency in business?”
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Question: “I have recently departed a career with a very high salary as a result of the industries chosen direction to diversify their staff. As a byproduct, everything that I had built over my career had been dismantled and replaced with a newer liberal friendly culture in less than 5 years with the end result of me being pushed out and my team collapsing. Now I'm questioning the entire structure of the corporate world but more specifically; how can someone compete in this new business culture where women and "minorities" are given preferential treatment? It seems as though the corporate space is filled with incompetent leaders and workers that are incapable of doing the job that they were hired for. Leaving the majority of work on the plate of those that are competent and then punishing them for not meeting unrealistic expectations. Additionally, these workers can't be trained and drag the business further down, taking away any competitive edge that the business units originally had. Perhaps more importantly, is it more advantageous to civilization to have diversity over efficiency in business?”
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